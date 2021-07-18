B. Riley Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of L Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

LB opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.09. L Brands has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $77.87. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in L Brands by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of L Brands by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of L Brands by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 43,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

