AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.650-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91. AZZ has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

