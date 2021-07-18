Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Update

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE AVNT opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avient will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $43,999,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,475,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,037,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Avient by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,719 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

