Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Update

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE AVNT opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avient will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $43,999,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,475,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,037,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Avient by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,719 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
