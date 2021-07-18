AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Short Interest Update

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $112,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

