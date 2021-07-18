Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to announce sales of $154.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $116.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $652.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.90 million to $653.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $798.04 million, with estimates ranging from $776.92 million to $817.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

NYSE:AVLR traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.32. 389,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,676. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -197.76 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.54.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,501 shares of company stock valued at $17,406,787. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,424,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Avalara by 1,678.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Avalara by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.