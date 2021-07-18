AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $171.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AN. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

AN stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $107.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.87.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total value of $2,249,518.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,452.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

