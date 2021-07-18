Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $312.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.05.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Autodesk stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.33. 698,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

