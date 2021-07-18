Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) CFO Purchases $25,706.25 in Stock

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) CFO Caroline Harding bought 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $25,706.25.

NASDAQ:AURCU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter worth $104,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter worth $207,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter worth $207,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $259,000.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.