Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,912 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $23,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 453.7% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 91,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATHA stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.52. 1,387,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Athira Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

