Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “
Assure stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59. Assure has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.
Assure Company Profile
Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.
Read More: Black Swan
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assure (ARHH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.