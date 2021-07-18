Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Assure stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59. Assure has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Assure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

