ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 5,250 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,100 ($79.70).

LON ASC opened at GBX 3,940 ($51.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,872.55. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

