Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 526.25 ($6.88) and last traded at GBX 528.53 ($6.91). Approximately 41,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 96,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.92).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 521.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £661.58 million and a P/E ratio of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

In other Asia Dragon Trust news, insider Gay Coley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.86) per share, with a total value of £26,250 ($34,295.79).

