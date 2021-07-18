Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASHTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $308.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $127.65 and a 1 year high of $321.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.28.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

