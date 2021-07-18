ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.13. ASGN has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $110.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.