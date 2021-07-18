Arweave One Day Volume Tops $11.54 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Arweave has a total market cap of $325.06 million and $11.54 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.73 or 0.00030615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00032823 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

