Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 77,548 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 585,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,548 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 182.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 285,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.