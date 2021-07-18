Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 18,020 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 203,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after buying an additional 189,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 105,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. On average, research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.