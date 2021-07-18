Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,086 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.31% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 390.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HY opened at $66.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $732.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

In other news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $186,202.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

