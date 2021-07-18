Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $4.15 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 207,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KeyCorp by 184.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 749,850 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

