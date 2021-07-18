Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.09 Million Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 134.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in RadNet were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in RadNet by 17.3% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 274,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 6.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.75 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other RadNet news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $472,650.00. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,333 shares of company stock worth $2,143,541. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

