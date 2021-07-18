Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 572.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,110 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 2,009.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,868,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,020,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder William P. Foley II purchased 100,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard N. Massey sold 4,119 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00.

Shares of WPF opened at $8.76 on Friday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

