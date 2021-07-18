Arqma Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $326,653.48 and approximately $24,705.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,080.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,974.54 or 0.06154908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.62 or 0.01404637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.00382774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00133168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.69 or 0.00625591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00391633 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.99 or 0.00302334 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,027,578 coins and its circulating supply is 9,983,034 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

