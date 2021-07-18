Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Up 35.7% in June

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $5.85 on Friday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARDS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.