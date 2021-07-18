Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.79

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $9.79. Ares Acquisition shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 7,327 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,500,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.