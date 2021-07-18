Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Receives $25.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Ardagh Group stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $446.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 27,541 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.