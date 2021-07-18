Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.77

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.59. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 136,094 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKDA shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

