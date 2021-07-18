AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,428 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Silgan worth $38,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $36,498,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,362,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Silgan by 20.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

