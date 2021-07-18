AQR Capital Management LLC Has $39.71 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,129 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $39,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,893 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 941,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after acquiring an additional 306,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1,014.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 216,202 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.207 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

