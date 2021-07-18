AQR Capital Management LLC Has $37.58 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,801 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $37,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.7% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.17.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $276.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.57. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $170.05 and a 1 year high of $284.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

