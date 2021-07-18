AQR Capital Management LLC Has $35.81 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,860 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of RenaissanceRe worth $35,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 138.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $152.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.54. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

