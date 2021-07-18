AQR Capital Management LLC Has $32.62 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 385,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,557 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $32,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.