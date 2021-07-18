Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.01. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

