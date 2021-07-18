Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic and other diseases. The company’s lead product candidate consist AMT-101, which is in clinical stage. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is based in Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.76. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $78.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,500 shares of company stock worth $9,344,265. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth about $308,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

