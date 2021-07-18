Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson Sells 175,000 Shares

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 175,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $24,500,000.00.

Gary E. Dickerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Materials alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35.

On Friday, June 4th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00.

Applied Materials stock opened at $128.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $255,171,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.