Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 55.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 232,940 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 44.9% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in Apple by 40.9% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 251,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,733,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 124,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.32.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $146.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

