AppCoins (APPC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $985,302.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $12.17 million and approximately $985,302.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AppCoins

APPC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,978,418 coins and its circulating supply is 244,978,417 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

