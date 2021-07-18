ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of ANSYS worth $26,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 151.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $349.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.44. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.55 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

