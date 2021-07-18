Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the June 15th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Anima in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Anima stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82. Anima has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

