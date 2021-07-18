Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 3.1%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.12. 2,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 874,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANGI. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,220.00 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $125,400.00. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Angi by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after buying an additional 850,347 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Angi by 111.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Angi by 31.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 798,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Angi by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 155,998 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Angi by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 558,772 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

