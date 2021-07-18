Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.08 Million

Analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce $134.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $134.30 million. Anaplan posted sales of $106.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $557.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $557.42 million to $559.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $703.68 million, with estimates ranging from $693.00 million to $718.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,020,414. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,228,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,657,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Anaplan by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

