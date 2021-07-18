Analyzing Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) & Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elevate Credit and Lufax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit $465.35 million 0.27 $20.59 million $1.31 2.68 Lufax $7.98 billion 2.80 $1.79 billion $0.95 9.55

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Elevate Credit. Elevate Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lufax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Elevate Credit and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit 9.73% 34.11% 8.85% Lufax N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Elevate Credit and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58

Elevate Credit currently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 59.54%. Lufax has a consensus price target of $17.16, indicating a potential upside of 89.17%. Given Lufax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Elevate Credit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lufax beats Elevate Credit on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

