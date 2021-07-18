Analysts Set Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target at $5.86

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

UBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 279,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,396. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

