Analysts Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Target Price at $10.88

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

SHO stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,660,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 179,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 106,456 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 90.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 197,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 93,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

