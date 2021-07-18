Analysts Set OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Target Price at $10.25

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONCS. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.
Shares of ONCS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. 310,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,888. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $94.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $12,590,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.
About OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.