Analysts Set OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Target Price at $10.25

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONCS. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of ONCS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. 310,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,888. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $94.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.22.

In other OncoSec Medical news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $43,017.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 17,238 shares of company stock valued at $60,635 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $12,590,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

