Analysts Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) PT at C$10.25

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,269,357.46.

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$6.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.06 and a 1 year high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

