Analysts Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.12. ProAssurance reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ProAssurance by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ProAssurance by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,621 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

