Analysts Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to Post $0.42 EPS

Analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.47. CoreCivic posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CXW. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CXW stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.69. 1,004,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.30. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 44,309 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth $1,875,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

