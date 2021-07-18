Analysts Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $525.31 Million

Brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to post $525.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $527.70 million and the lowest is $522.32 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $464.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. 1,083,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.