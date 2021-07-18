Analysts Expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alamo Group.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE:ALG opened at $143.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $97.52 and a 52-week high of $165.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $221,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,279 shares in the company, valued at $29,324,470.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Alamo Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.