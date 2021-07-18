Analysts Anticipate The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEV. Vertical Research lowered The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares set a $20.00 target price on The Lion Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

LEV opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

